Israel’s PM Netanyahu hospitalized in emergency

Jerusalem, July 15 (EFE).- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital in an emergency on Saturday, but his “condition is good,” his office said.

Netanyahu arrived at the Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, in Ramat Gan City, near Tel Aviv.

“His condition is good and he is undergoing medical tests,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday afternoon.

Later, a joint statement Saturday evening from Sheba and the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu spent several hours in the heat of the day at the Sea of Galilee on Friday.

“Today, he complained of slight dizziness,” and his doctor recommended him to come to Sheba, the joint statement said.

“Initial tests have come back normal, with nothing untoward found. The initial assessment is dehydration. On the doctors’ advice, the prime minister is undergoing further routine tests,” the statement added.

According to Israeli media, the 73-year-old prime minister was shifted to the hospital from his home in Caesarea after he started feeling well.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wished Netanyahu good health and a speedy recovery.

His personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told Channel 12 that the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable.”

The prime minister reportedly lost consciousness in his house, hitting his head when he fell, but he arrived at the hospital fully conscious and walking without help, according to Israeli media citing medical sources.

In October, Netanyahu was taken to a hospital at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center after feeling unwell while praying in a synagogue.

He was released next morning after undergoing tests and staying overnight for observation.

Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is the longest serving prime minister, stretching 15 years, of Isreal.

With his ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies, he won last elections in November last year after being in power for various periods: 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.

Since he began his second term in 2009, Netanyahu has not formally appointed an interim prime minister.

In the past, when he was on trips abroad or underwent brief scheduled medical procedures, he would appoint a minister to fill in temporarily. EFE

yo-ssk