Much of India’s capital still under water

New Delhi, Jul 14 (EFE).- Substantial parts of the Indian capital remained submerged Friday and some residents resorted to boats to get around.

Though the level of the Yamuna River receded slightly from Thursday’s record of 208.57 m (about 684 ft) to 208.20m, much of northeastern New Delhi is still under water.

The Yamuna, a tributary of the Ganges, exceeded high flood stage on Wednesday for the first time in 45 years.

Indian television aired images of people swimming in the streets of some neighborhoods or wading through neck-high floodwaters with barrels of water amid a shortage of safe drinking water in this metropolis of 22 million.

The Yamuna’s rise prompted authorities to close several water purification plants on Thursday and only one of those facilities has resumed operations, the chief minister of the National Capital Territory, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Twitter.

Water rationing is in effect in some parties of the city.

India’s National Disaster Response Force deployed teams in boats to carry out rescues or deliver supplies to people trapped by the flooding.

Police said that three children drowned Friday while trying to swim in a flooded ditch.

Public schools are to remain closed until Sunday and non-essential government workers have been told to work from home if possible, as the water has paralyzed public transportation.

Nearly 24,000 residents in the most vulnerable areas have been evacuated, the New Delhi administration said.

The situation in the capital is due to persistent heavy rains across northern India that are blamed for around 100 deaths in the last three weeks.

The worst impact has been in the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, where at least 88 people have died since June 24, while 16 others remain missing.

