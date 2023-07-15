Russia claims 12 Ukrainian solders killed while trying to cross Dnieper

Moscow, Jul 15 (EFE).- Twelve Ukrainian solders onboard three vessels were killed over the past few hours in Ukraine’s Kherson region while trying to cross the Dnipro river to reach the bank controlled by Russia, a spokesperson of the Moscow-installed local authorities said on Saturday.

A cloud of smoke (rear) rises near a bank of the Dnieper River after shelling in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 23 November 2022, amid Russia’s invasion. EFE-EPA FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

“In the past 24 hours, an attempt by a Ukrainian armed formation to cross the Dnieper near the settlement of Sofiyevka in the island zone was thwarted,” said the spokesperson, quoted by Russian state news agency TASS.

“As a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup (…) 3 boats and 12 militants of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed,” he added.

The southern part of the Kherson region is divided by the Dnieper, with Russia occupying the east bank while Kyiv controlling the western side.

Last month, Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of orchestrating an explosion that blew up the the Kakhovka dam on the river to achieve a military advantage in the battle to control the region.

According to Ukraine, Russia destroyed the structure to hamper a possible Ukrainian advance in the area, as part of Kyiv’s multi-pronged counteroffensive that begin in early June. EFE

mos/ia