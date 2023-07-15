Wang Yi urges EU to clarify position towards China

Bangkok, Jul 15 (EFE).- The head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, Wang Yi, has urged the European Union to clarify its strategic position towards China, while insisting that Beijing had no fundamental conflict of interest with the European bloc.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell attends the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the European Union (EU) at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 July 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/ACHMAD IBRAHIM / POOL POOL PHOTO

In a statement released Saturday, Wang referred to his meeting with the EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, in Jakarta, on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Wang highlighted that the two sides were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their bilateral strategic partnership and called for China and the EU jointly backing globalization and oppose protectionism.

In this regard, he warned that the processes to reduce risks could effectively turn into a “decoupling” of the two sides.

According to the Chinese statement, Borrell said that EU’s risk-reduction initiatives are not aimed against China, and inisisted that the 27-nation bloc has never tried to block the Asian nation’s development.

The EU representative also clarified that Brussels had always backed the “one-China principle” and does not support Taiwan’s independence.

The two diplomats also discussed the Ukraine war.

Wang said that China would promote peace talks and wants to play a constructive role in finding a political resolution of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Founded in 1967, the ASEAN consists of Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while East Timor is in the process of becoming a member.

The meetings of the bloc and their allies were held in Jakarta on Thursday and Friday and were attended by around 30 countries, including the US, China, Russia, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, among others. EFE

