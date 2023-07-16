EU calls on Russia to accept responsibility for MH17 downing

Brussels, July 16 (EFE).- The European Union (EU) Sunday called on Russia to accept responsibility for the “tragic downing” of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that killed all 298 passengers and crew nine years ago.

The Boeing 777 airliner was hit by a missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all on board, including 38 Australians and 193 Dutch travelers, on July 17, 2014.

On the eve of the ninth anniversary of the tragedy, the EU reiterated its “full support for all efforts to establish the truth, achieving justice for the 298 victims.”

“The EU…expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims and their next of kin,” the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.

In June, the European Union listed two individuals who were part of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine from an early stage.

A Dutch court had earlier convicted the two individuals for the downing of the flight.

The EU statement emphasized that the BUK missile installation “used to bring down Flight MH17 belonged beyond doubt to the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” citing evidence from a probe team.

The EU noted that the European Court on Human Rights confirmed Russia’s involvement in the downing of the flight on Jan.25, 2023.

“The decision is final and will be followed by a judgment on the merits, at a later date,” the EU statement noted. EFE

