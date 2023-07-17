New Delhi slowly returns to normalcy after historic floods

New Delhi, Jul 17 (EFE) – Authorities in New Delhi were working Monday to accelerate the return to normalcy after the historic flooding of the Yamuna River last week.

The water level of the Yamuna, which flows through the sprawling metropolis with a population of 22 million, reached 205.48 meters on Monday at 7 am, around 15 centimeters above the danger level following the record-breaking 208.66-meter mark recorded last week, according to data from the Central Water Commission.

A general view of a flooded road and underpass after the waters from the Yamuna river submerged the roads

in New Delhi, India, 14 July 2023. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The water however rose again by 10 am to 205.58 centimeters, but authorities in the capital were confident that people would soon be able to start returning to their homes.

“The water has started to recede. Now people will return to their homes from the relief camps. We have to help them to get their life back to normal. I appeal to all people – help people with body, mind and money. This is a work of virtue,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Some 24,000 residents were evacuated from areas at risk of flooding a week ago and many of them have since been living in makeshift camps set up by authorities, according to the regional government.

The historic flooding of the Yamuna River swamped low-lying areas of the city, especially in the northeast, where schools will remain closed until Tuesday after the government extended the suspension of lessons which was due to expire on Sunday.

Delhi authorities reported that the state of several key roads that had been cut off due to flooding was improving amid a large operation to clear mud-covered roads.

Operators were also working to resume work at one of three water treatment plants in New Delhi that halted operations amid the floods, according to Kejriwal.

“Capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it should start working on full capacity soon.

Engineers are working 24×7,” the Chief Minister said.

Northern India was struck by heavy rains last week sparking a crisis in many localities across the region, including the capital.

The floods killed almost 100 people.

Three children died on Friday in New Delhi while trying to swim in a flooded ditch at a metro construction site in the Mukundpur locality.

Yamuna’s historic surge, the largest in over 40 years, flooded multiple areas of the capital, including key locations of the regional and central government, schools and crematoriums.

Indian television aired images of people swimming in the streets of some neighborhoods and wading through neck-high floodwaters with barrels of water amid a shortage of safe drinking water.EFE

pd-hbc/ch