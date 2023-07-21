Taliban lashes out against fresh EU sanctions on its leaders

Kabul, Jul 21 (EFE).- The Taliban government on Friday criticized fresh sanctions imposed by the European Union on three of its leaders, and called for dialogue in this regard.

“Adding the names of some officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the list of sanctions by the European Union is not in the interest of any side,” Taliban’s chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a short statement.

“Interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used instead of pressure and sanctions,” Mujahid added.

“Repeating failed experiences against Afghans (Taliban members) and imposing policies has not yielded any results,” the spokesperson said referring to the international sanctions imposed on their leaders over the past two and a half decades.

On Thursday, the EU sanctioned 18 individuals and five entities for “serious human rights violations and abuses,” in Afghanistan, Russia, Ukraine, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

The affected Taliban leaders include acting Education Minister Habibullah Agha, Justice Minister Abdul Hami Sharei and Taliban Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

These individuals were sanctioned “for their role in depriving Afghan girls and women of their right to education, access to justice and equal treatment between men and women,” the EU said.

These Taliban leaders are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering EU territories. “Those designated are subject to an asset freeze” as well, it underlined. EFE

