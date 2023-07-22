Death toll in landslide in western India rises to 22

New Delhi, July 22 (EFE).- The number of people killed in a deadly landslide in western India rose to 22 while 83 people remained missing, officials said Saturday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with others perform a rescue operation after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Maharashtra, India, 20 July 2023. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The number of people injured in the landslide stood at 21, the chief of the district where the incident occured, Yogesh Mhase, told EFE.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with other rescue workers are seen near the spot after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Maharashtra, India, 20 July 2023. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

This landslide occurred at midnight on Wednesday in a village in Maharashtra state’s Raigad district, which, like the rest of the region, has seen intense rains in recent days.

The official said that the number of missing was an estimate based on the population of the village, of 229 inhabitants, and the number of victims and survivors, since it was not possible to know with certainty who was in their homes at the time of the disaster.

Authorities have said that the landslide was triggered by the heavy rainfall and buried 15 homes.

On Saturday, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other local disaster management agencies resumed rescue operations, which have been hampered by rainfall in the region.

Several northern Indian states have also been affected by downpours in recent weeks, which left nearly 150 people dead and thousands trapped, while also leaving parts of the country’s capital under water.

Rains cause significant personal and material damage in South Asian countries especially during the monsoon period between May and September. EFE

