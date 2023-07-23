Netanyahu fitted with pacemaker ahead of key vote

Jerusalem, Jul 23 (EFE).- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday morning, hours ahead of a key vote on his controversial judicial reforms.

The procedure was successful and the prime minister was feeling well and would remain at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer for observation, his office said.

Netanyahu was expected to be released later in the day.

The 73-year-old was hospitalized for a night a week ago for what was said to be dehydration, however Israeli media reported that he had collapsed after experiencing chest pain.

Justice minister and Netayahu ally, Yariv Levin, stood in for the prime minister while he was in hospital Sunday.

The surgery comes hours before a key vote on the government’s plans to limit the powers of the Supreme Court, which will run into Monday.

Critics view the move as a threat to democracy, with the judicial system essential to keeping checks and balances on the government’s use of its power

The plans have sparked one of the country’s largest protest movements. EFE

yo/tw