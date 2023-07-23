One killed, 22 wounded in new Russian attack on Odessa

Kyiv, July 23 (EFE).- One person died and another 22 were injured in an overnight strike by Russian forces against Odesa in southern Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine said Sunday.

Local men walk in the rubble of a shelling-damaged residential building in Odesa, southern Ukraine, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

“On the night of July 22-23, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on the territory of Odesa and the region,” the police said on its website.

“As of 4 am, it was established that as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children,” it added.

An internal view of the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

The attack caused damage to civil infrastructure, high-rise and private residential buildings, and vehicles, according to the police.

People clean debris near the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

“Many houses have damaged facades and roofs, broken windows,” it said.

An internal view of the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

The Transfiguration Cathedral, located in the heart of the city, was also damaged by the strikes, the police added.

The internal view of the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian troops fired 19 missiles of various types, of which Ukrainian air defense systems managed to shoot down nine. EFE

