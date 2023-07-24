11 dead in school gym roof collapse in China

Beijing, July 24 (EFE).- Eleven people lost their lives after the roof of a school’s gymnasium collapsed in Qiqihar city in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, state media reported Monday.

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed middle school gymnasium roof in Qiqihar, northeastern China, 24 July 2023. EFE-EPA/XINHUA/Zhang Tao CHINA OUT/MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The incident occurred at 2:56 pm on Sunday when 19 people were inside the gym – with an area of about 1,200 square meters -, at No. 34 Middle School, Heilongjiang’s fire department said.

An aerial photo shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed middle school gymnasium roof in Qiqihar, northeastern China, 24 July 2023.

Four people managed to escape while 15 were trapped under the rubble, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

An aerial photo shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed middle school gymnasium roof in Qiqihar, northeastern China, 24 July 2023.

Five of those who were buried by the collapse were found without vital signs, while six died after attempts to revive them failed.

Search and rescue operations have concluded, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that construction workers illegally placed a material called perlite on the gymnasium’s roof during construction of a building adjacent to the gym.

Due to recent rainfall in the area, the perlite absorbed water and increased in weight,thereby causing the roof to collapse.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and those in charge of the construction company have been taken into police custody, Xinhua said. EFE

