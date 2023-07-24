Netanyahu discharged from hospital ahead of key vote

Jerusalem, Jul 24 (EFE).- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday after having a pacemaker fitted and ahead of a key vote on judicial reform.

His office reported the discharge and Sheba Medical Center sent a video to the press in which Netanyahu’s convoy was seen leaving its facilities in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu, 73, was hospitalized for the first time last week for “dehydration,” according to the official story, but he also underwent cardiac tests and a decision was made to install a pacemaker on Saturday night.

His discharge occurred as the Knesset (parliament) is scheduled to vote on a law that will end judicial scrutiny over the “reasonableness” of cabinet and ministerial decisions, one of the pillars of judicial reform that has unleashed the largest protests in the history of Israel.

Thousands of people have been gathered in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem since Saturday night to protest against this legislation that they see as a threat to democracy and as undermining the separation of powers and judicial independence.

On Sunday Netanyahu said he would attend the vote, but for now his office has not confirmed that.

President Isaac Herzog went to the hospital on Sunday to visit him and, after both addressing the serious social fracture that the judicial reform has caused, asked Netanyahu to resume dialogue with the opposition.

“This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” said Herzog in a statement.

He later met with opposition leader Yair Lapid. EFE

sga/tw