Russia reports drone strikes on two buildings in Moscow

Moscow, July 24 (EFE).- A drone attack was carried out against two non-residential buildings in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Monday, shortly after the defense ministry said it had thwarted an attempted attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles in the city.

A view of the Moscow’s Kremlin in Moscow, Russia,12 January 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

“Today, at about 4:00 am, drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded. There were no serious damages or casualties,” Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said that “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted.”

“Two Ukrainian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were suppressed by electronic warfare means and crashed,” the ministry added.

The last attempted attack against Moscow occurred on July 4, when the defense ministry said it had thwarted a “terrorist attack” by five drones it claimed were launched by Ukraine against Moscow region and New Moscow, the administrative district of the capital.

On June 21, Russia had reported that it had downed three Ukrainian drones trying to attack its facilities in the Moscow region.

Two successful attacks against the Russian capital were carried out in May, one against several apartment buildings that Russia said caused “minor damage” and another against the dome of the Kremlin Senate. EFE

