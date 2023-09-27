8 dead, 3 injured as rocket launcher shell explodes inside a house in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 27 (EFE).- At least eight people, including four children and three women, died and three others were wounded on Wednesday when a rocket launcher’s shell exploded inside a house in southeastern Pakistan, officials said.

The incident occurred in the village of Zangi Subzwai Goth in Kashmore district in Sindh province, according to Kashmore police superintendent Rohail Khoso.

“Eight people – four children, three women and one man – were killed as the shell of a rocket launcher exploded inside a house,” Khoso told EFE, adding that all the deceased belonged to the same family.

Law enforcement agencies have reached the site and started an investigation into the incident.

“As per our initial investigation, children found a rocket shell while playing outside and brought it home where it exploded,” Khoso said.

Interim Chief Minister of Sindh, Maqbool Baqar, has sought a report from the authorities on how a rocket launcher reached the village.

There have been similar incidents in the past in Pakistan where children have lost their lives while playing with grenades or other explosive weapons.

In April, three children were killed when an explosive object they were playing with went off in Chaman district in restive Balochistan province.

The same month a shepherd was killed when a grenade he was playing with exploded in the same area.

Two children were killed and another was critically wounded in a grenade explosion in Kala Kallay area of Kabal tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in January last year. EFE

