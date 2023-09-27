Video of helpless minor girl, victim of rape sparks outrage in India

New Delhi, Sep 27 (EFE).- A video of a 12-year-old girl walking down the street semi-naked and bloody after being raped sparked outrage across India on Wednesday over the refusal of her neighbors to offer help.

The footage, aired by local broadcaster NDTV, showed the girl knocking door-to-door looking for help at a village in Ujjain district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The neighbors are seen to stare at the child without coming to her aid.

At one point in the video, a neighbor can be seen leaning on his door making hand gestures to scare away the minor girl, who tried to approach him for help.

Ujjain Police Superintendent Sachin Sharma confirmed to the press that the girl was raped, and a special team had been formed to investigate the case.

Video of the footage, taken by security cameras in the area, caused outrage on social media over the inaction of the neighbors.

The girl has now been admitted in serious condition to a hospital in the city of Indore, Sharma said.

The president of the New Delhi Women’s Commission, Swati Maliwal, denounced in the X platform, before Twitter, the lack of protocols of the Asian country’s authorities to avoid this type of event, as well as the lack of humanity in society.

This is not the first instance of this nature in India. In May in New Delhi, a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death in the middle of the street before dozens of passers-by who went about their business casually.

The state of Madhya Pradesh last year reported 2,947 rape incidents, among the highest among Indian states, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau. EFE

