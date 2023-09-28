Peru’s Boluarte called to testify on deaths in anti-government demonstrations

Lima, Sept. 27 (EFE) – The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, was called on Wednesday to testify before the Public Prosecutor’s Office on her responsibility regarding the dozens of deaths that occurred during the anti-government demonstrations that took place from December 2022 to March 2023.

The president asked that earlier statements she had given before prosecutors in june be accepted as her answer, since she had nothing to add, and requested that the investigation against her be closed.

Boluarte was summoned by the Attorney General’s Office as part of a preliminary investigation opened against her and other government high-ranking officials for allegedly committing the crimes of genocide, aggravated homicide and abuse of authority in connection with the deaths of 77 people during anti-government protests, 49 of them in direct confrontations with security forces.

The protests erupted after former President Pedro Castillo, under whom Boluarte served as vice president, attempted a self-coup and was quickly overthrown by Congress.

Boluarte’s defense lawyer, Joseph Campos, told reporters on Wednesday that during the hour-and-a-half interrogation, Boluarte reiterated that “there was never a direct relationship” between her and “the events.”

And added that the statement she gave to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in June could be extended to the current summons, since “we no longer want to elaborate on this issue”.

“This is precisely out of respect for the victims, who do not need a show, who do not need anything strange, but rather that the investigation be carried out with certainty and objectivity,” he said.

Campos argued that “the presumption of legal responsibility on the part of the president is absurd,” but that despite this position, they went to the interrogation because they “respect” the decisions of the Attorney General’s Office.

The lawyer reiterated, however, that during the protests Boluarte had demanded that “the situation be controlled, that public order be maintained and that fundamental rights be respected.”

The Attorney General’s Office has also summoned Prime Minister Otárola to testify on Wednesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that during the protests “the government controlled more than 500 violent demonstrations, marches that tried to undermine the constitutional and legal rule of law,” adding that “their hands will not shake in continuing to do so in defense of the fundamental rights and peace and security of 33 million Peruvians.” EFE

dub/ics/mcd