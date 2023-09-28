Rains in southern Brazil give no respite, lake overflow threatens Porto Alegre

Porto Alegre, Brazil, Sep 27 (EFE).- The rains in southern Brazil do not stop. After the tragedy they caused at the beginning of the month with the passage of an extratropical cyclone, alarms were reignited on Wednesday by the overflowing of a lake located in the metropolitan area of Porto Alegre.

A man looks at the damage to his home after the overflow of Lake Guaiba, given the heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 27 September 2023. The rains in the south of Brazil do not let up and after the tragedy they caused at the beginning of the month amid the passage of an extratropical cyclone. The authorities’ alarms were raised again this Wednesday, due to the overflow of a lake located in the heart of the metropolitan area of Porto Alegre. EFE/ Daniel Marenco

According to data from the Civil Defense, the level of Lake Guaibá has exceeded its limit by 17 centimeters, and overflows have already been recorded in some areas of the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

A vehicle crosses through a flooded street after the overflow of Lake Guaiba, given the heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 27 September 2023. The rains in the south of Brazil do not let up and after the tragedy they caused at the beginning of the month amid the passage of an extratropical cyclone. The authorities’ alarms were raised again this Wednesday, due to the overflow of a lake located in the heart of the metropolitan area of Porto Alegre. EFE/ Daniel Marenco

The most recent balance sheet of the authorities indicates that since September 21, storms and hail have affected forty municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, leaving 1,025 people homeless and 395 others waiting to see if they can recover their homes.

In total, some 50,000 people have been affected by the new rains.

The emergency occurred two weeks after the passage of a cyclone caused at least 50 deaths, some 250 injured, and extensive damage caused by winds, which blew at about 110 kilometers per hour, and torrential downpours.

Landslides, floods, and falling trees caused extensive material damage, destroying thousands of houses and dozens of roads, mainly in Rio Grande do Sul and the municipalities of Santa Catarina and Paraná, leaving a panorama of devastation and chaos.

Some 350,000 people were affected by the cyclone, of whom some 8,300 people lost their homes and almost 3,200 are temporarily homeless. EFE

mat/ar/ics