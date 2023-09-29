New York prints new pamphlets to discourage migrants

New York, USA, September 29 (EFE).- New York City has launched a new leaflet campaign at the southern border of the United States and in shelters around the country to discourage immigrants from coming to the city.

The campaign comes amidst a new wave of immigration during the last weeks after an increase in the number of people crossing from Mexico.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said the flyers would combat “misinformation” about migrant services available in New York.

“We know that there are people in our shelters who are telling their family members that they need to come to New York City and that they will be provided housing…that has never been the case, but we want to make sure that we are clear with people that New York City has run out of room,” she added.

NYC has taken in about 120,000 migrants, at least 60,000 of whom are under its care, which, together with homeless New Yorkers, adds up to 113,000 people to whom the mayor’s office provides shelter, food, and other assistance.

The announcement comes as a new wave of migrants arrives in border towns such as Eagle Pass, Texas, near the Rio Grande, where Mayor Rolando Salinas has declared a state of emergency.

Billboards, with versions in English and Spanish, speak directly to the people with messages such as: “You will not be accommodated in a hotel,” “New York City cannot help you get a work permit and you will not be able to find a job easily,” or “New York City’s resources are depleted.

The flyers also point out, “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.

In July, the city had already launched its first campaign at the border, with messages such as “Housing in NYC is very expensive” and “The cost of food, transportation, and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States.

The fliers also encouraged migrants to consider other cities if they settle in the US.

For the Immigration Coalition, the new campaign is another example of “the outrageous and short-sighted behavior of Mayor Adams, who does not fully recognize the problem facing the city as an affordability crisis” and prefers to run these campaigns instead of investing in policies that guarantee them permanent housing. EFE

rh/mcd/ar