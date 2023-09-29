Spain’s conservative PP leader fails in last attempt to become PM

Madrid, Sep 29 (EFE).- The leader of Spain’s conservative Partido Popular (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, failed to obtain the necessary support to become the next prime minister during the second voting held in the parliament on Friday.

Feijóo obtained 172 votes in favor and 177 against, falling short of the magical number of 176 to form the government.

Voting began after 1.30pm, after three days of debates. Feijóo’s failure to secure a majority marked the fourth such case in democratic Spain, after PSOE leader Pedro Sánchez in 2016 and 2019 and former PP leader Mariano Rajoy in 2016.

The president of the Spanish Congress, Francina Armengol, will inform King Felipe VI of the voting result during the day so that the monarch can reopen a round of consultations with the political representatives to propose a new candidate for PM.

Friday’s vote triggered the official deadline for the new proposed candidate, PSOE’s leader and current PM Pedro Sánchez, to secure the necessary majority by Nov. 27.

Otherwise, new elections will be held on Jan.14. EFE

