Armenia receives more than 100,000 refugees, 83 percent of Karabakh population

Tbilisi, Sep 30 (EFE).- Armenia has over the last week already received more than 100,000 refugees, representing 83 percent of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani separatist territory inhabited by Armenians.

The region is set to be reintegrated into Azerbaijan’s legal and administrative system following last week’s Azeri military operation.

So far, 100,417 displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, the prime minister’s office spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference.

Most refugees have relatives or friends to temporarily settle in Armenia, while some 32,200 people have accepted accommodation offered by the authorities, according to the latest data.

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has repeatedly denounced “ethnic cleansing” by Azerbaijan, said Thursday that in the coming days there would be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has flatly rejected the accusations of “ethnic cleansing” and claimed that the departure of the people from Nagorno-Karabakh was a personal and individual decision and had nothing to do with forced relocation.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has promised to guarantee the rights of those who remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, but his words have not served to prevent the exodus of Armenians from the territory.

On Friday, the United Nations announced that it will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend to assess the situation and identify humanitarian needs in that region.

According to the UN, the mission consists of ten people and has the support of the government of Azerbaijan. EFE

mv-mos/sc