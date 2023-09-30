DeSantis says he will use ‘lethal force against Mexican cartels’ if elected

Anaheim, United States, Sep 29 (EFE).- Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said Friday that he would use lethal force to combat Mexican drug cartels if he becomes the next American head of state.

“I will use lethal force against the Mexican drug cartels (…) They have great military power and are protected by China,” DeSantis said in a speech during the California Republican Party Convention.

The words of the conservative politician were related to the crisis derived from the consumption of fentanyl, a drug that kills about 150 people a day by overdose in the US and is trafficked by organizations based in Mexico and China.

“Our country demands to recover its sovereignty (…) They are taking it away from us across the border, turning people into addicts who were not addicted,” added the Republican candidate from the meeting held in Anaheim, 55 kilometers south of Los Angeles.

However, the candidate again did not offer any details about whether he would be able to deploy US military personnel on Mexican soil without the consent of their government, which would be a violation of international law.

But for DeSantis to reach the Oval Office of the White House, as he intends, he would first have to become the Republican representative in the presidential race, something that, with less than 4 months left for the party’s primary elections, seems unreasonable.

Former President Donald Trump leads the polls on the candidates for the Republican candidacy for the US Presidency with 55.1 percent, followed by DeSantis himself, with 13.3 percent, according to the latest survey from specialized website FiveThirtyEight.

Trump also lavished himself a few hours earlier and targeted the current governor during his speech, stating that he owes it to him to “turn Florida red,” alluding to the support he provided in the state’s elections held in 2018. .

“If you want credit for turning Florida red (Republican), then you should also take credit for turning Georgia and Arizona blue (Democratic),” DeSantis said in response.

Trump faces four criminal cases related, among other issues, to his involvement in the assault on the Capitol, the concealment of classified documents and the attempt to reverse the result of the presidential elections in Georgia.

The event expects to receive about 1,000 people, including voters and donors, until Sunday, when a few days close in which other Republican candidates, such as South Carolina senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, will also participate to present their projects. EFE

gac/lds