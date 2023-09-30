New York on alert for rain and flooding

New York, United States, Sept 29 (EFE).- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday due to rains that are causing flash flooding in several areas, including New York City, where the subway, bus and highway systems have been affected.

The upstate Hudson Valley, Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City, where water levels could reach as high as 23 centimeters, are on alert, according to NBC.

So far, no property damage or injuries have been reported, but New York City subway lines have been disrupted, MetroNorth rail lines have been suspended, and buses traveling from Manhattan to New Jersey have been delayed.

About 2.4 million people use the city’s subways and 1.2 million use the buses daily.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens was also affected, with access to one terminal closed, while local media reported flight delays at all three airports in the New York metropolitan area.

Videos shared by New Yorkers on social media since early morning show flooded streets in Brooklyn, the epicenter of the storm, with water up to half the height of cars. Videos also show buses with flooded floors and subway stations with jets of water falling from the ceiling.

Some schools have had to move students to upper floors because of flooding.

Weather forecasters say the rain is expected to continue throughout the day and into the early hours of Saturday morning, and the amount of water could reach levels seen in some places during Hurricane Ida two years ago. EFE

Commuters stand near a digital sign warning travelers about the weather affecting subway service in New York, New York, USA, 29 September 2023. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

nqs-rh/ics