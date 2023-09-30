Trump mocks adversaries, reinforces border closure speech

Anaheim, United States, Sep 23 (EFE) .- Donald Trump was applauded at the California Republican Party Convention after mocking Democratic adversaries and candidates for the Presidential candidacy of his own party .

The former president held a conference of almost two hours full of nicknames for current President Joe Biden, whom he called the “worst president” and “the most corrupt” the country has ever had, and his rival Ron DeSanstis, the next Republican in the popularity polls.

“It was I who turned Florida red,” the former president said, referring to the support he gave to DeSantis in the 2018 state election.

As those present expected, Trump placed special emphasis on closing the border with Mexico, accusing the Biden government and the Democrats on multiple occasions of “keeping it open.”

“We are going to have the largest deportation operation,” he said.

The former president also mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom and addressed specific problems in the state such as the drought, the price of gasoline, as well as the increase in homelessness.

Trump is charged in four criminal cases related, among other issues, to his involvement in the assault on the Capitol, the handling of classified documents and the attempt to reverse the result of the presidential elections in Georgia.

That hasn’t altered his popularity. The former president leads the polls on candidates for the Republican presidential nomination with 55.1 percent, according to the FiveThirtyEight website, ahead of DeSantis with 13.5 percent.

At the conference, the former leader handled the accusations lightly, ironically saying that he achieved four charges against him “in record time.”

Some of his supporters present felt the accusations had strengthened him.

“I think those problems make people love him even more,” Laurie Wallace, a member of the Republican party in northern California, told EFE.

The conference took place days after the second Republican debate held in Simi Valley, California, in which Trump, who has said he will not participate in the presidential nomination debates, was not present.

On Wednesday, while his opponents debated face to face, Trump preferred to go to Detroit to give a speech about the auto strike, in which he incidentally attacked his Republican opponents.

The party’s convention in California expects to receive about 1,000 people, including voters and donors, to whom the candidates will present their future plans for the country.

Other presidential candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will also attend the event. EFE

mrl/lds