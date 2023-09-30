Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones overnight

Kyiv, Sep 30 (EFE).- Ukrainian anti-air defense forces shot down 30 Russian drones launched overnight in the southern part of the country and authorities considered evacuations in the Vinnytsia region, the target of 20 attacks.

“Thirty attack drones were destroyed in our area of responsibility by air defense forces: 20 – in Vinnytsia region, 6 – in Odessa region, 4 – in Mykolaiv region,” Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces said in a Telegram post, according to the state-owned Ukrinform agency.

In the Kalynivka community in the Vinnytsia region, a massive fire broke out due to a strike on an infrastructure facility, so the local authorities quickly took steps for an evacuation, in order to protect the civilian population from the fire.

However, in the end, the evacuation was not necessary as the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported, according to the statement. EFE

