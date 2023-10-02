10 migrants dead, 15 injured in transit accident in southern Mexico

Tapachula, Mexico, Oct 1 (EFE).- At least 10 migrants died and 15 were injured in a traffic accident in the southern state of Chiapas.

According to preliminary reports, the migrants involved in the accident were of Cuban nationality.

The migrants were traveling in a Ford Super Duty vehicle without license plates, which overturned and threw them onto the asphalt of the highway.

About 35 foreign nationals were traveling in the vehicle, hoping to avoid detection by Mexican authorities.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. local time, and its cause is unknown.

The desperation to leave Tapachula to reach Mexico City forces migrants to pay this type of vehicle for irregular transportation, risking their lives because they do not want to wait for the long and harsh migration processes offered by the Mexican authorities.

On the Tapanatepec-Tapachula highway, hundreds of migrants walk day and night to try to reach Mexico City, in search of a faster regularization of their migration documents and to reach the northern border with the United States, the final destination for many.EFE

