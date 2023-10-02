Mexico’s borders witness up to 16,000 migrants arriving daily

Mexico City, Oct 2 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported Monday the arrival of up to 16,000 migrants a day at the country’s northern and southern borders in the latest wave of migration.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference today at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico.

“In recent times, through the Darien, a hazardous area, up to 4,000 migrants arrived to pass through the borders of Colombia and Panama to the south of Mexico. The number increased to 6,000 per day at the Chiapas border, and last week (the figure) reached 10,000 migrants per day at the northern border,” he said.

His statements come amid the “unprecedented increase of migrants in Central America and Mexico,” as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned last week.

The Mexican ruler gave these figures while commenting on the accident that left ten migrants dead and 15 injured, mainly from Cuba, in a traffic accident in the Mexican municipality of Pijijiapan, 150 kilometers from the border city of Tapachula, in the southern state of Chiapas.

López Obrador acknowledged that migrants “pass through Mexico with many risks, violations of their human rights, gangs that kidnap migrants, murders, and misfortunes due to transportation accidents because they hire trucks in bad condition, trailers.”

Mexico has experienced a new migratory wave in recent weeks, as shown by the suspension of freight trains due to the presence of thousands of migrants in the cars and on the tracks, demonstrations at the borders, encampments on the Bravo River on the border with the United States and clashes with Mexican and US authorities.

In this context, the president demanded that “together with the Government of the US, a plan for development, for cooperation, for the benefit of the peoples of Central America, of the Caribbean, of other Latin American countries” be carried out.

“It is the need to go out to look for a living, to find work, welfare, and these causes must be addressed. It is not only retention or coercive measures, what some presidents of the United States are thinking of, building walls,” he said.

The President recalled that this week, a US delegation will arrive in the Mexican capital, formed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

In addition, he reiterated that he will meet with foreign ministers of countries that expel migrants to bring a proposal to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in a possible meeting in Washington.

“We will have a meeting with US officials and foreign ministers of neighboring countries to address the migration issue these days to address the causes, which is what we have always been saying and doing because we help,” he concluded. EFE

