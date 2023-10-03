14-year-old suspect detained after deadly shooting at Bangkok shopping mall

Bangkok, Oct 3 (EFE).- At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The 14-year-old suspected gunman is detained following a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 October 2023. EFE/EPA/THE RESCUE FOUNDATION OF BANGKOK / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Police said on social media that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after the shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping center, one of the most popular malls in the heart of the Thai capital.

Police sources told EFE that a Chinese national and a Burmese worker were among the dead.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm local time. Less than an hour after the shooting began, officers were able to detain and arrest the suspect.

A handout photo made available by the Rescue Foundation of Bangkok shows a man injured in a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall being loaded onto an ambulance by the Rescue Foundation, in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 October 2023. EFE/EPA/THE RESCUE FOUNDATION OF BANGKOK / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

After the gunshots were reported, police evacuated the mall, while the nearby elevated urban rail station was temporarily suspended.

Hundreds of people ran out of the doors of the mall after hearing the gunshots, as seen in videos posted online.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured and thanked police for apprehending the suspect. EFE

Thai police talk to a 14-year-old suspect after arresting him following a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 October 2023. EFE/EPA/THE RESCUE FOUNDATION OF BANGKOK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

nc-grc/ks