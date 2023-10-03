14-year-old suspect detained after deadly shooting at Bangkok shopping mall

Bangkok, Oct 3 (EFE).- At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, emergency services said.
Police said on social media that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after the shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping center, one of the most popular malls in the heart of the Thai capital.
Police sources told EFE that a Chinese national and a Burmese worker were among the dead.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm local time. Less than an hour after the shooting began, officers were able to detain and arrest the suspect.
After the gunshots were reported, police evacuated the mall, while the nearby elevated urban rail station was temporarily suspended.
Hundreds of people ran out of the doors of the mall after hearing the gunshots, as seen in videos posted online.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured and thanked police for apprehending the suspect. EFE
