Ecuador’s presidential candidates resume campaign after participating in debate

Quito, Oct 2 (EFE) – Presidential candidates Luisa González and Daniel Noboa resumed on Monday their campaign activities after participating on Sunday in the mandatory debate before the October 15 elections, in which Guillermo Lasso’s successor will be appointed.

Presidential candidate Daniel Noboa speaks during the 2023 presidential debate at the Ecuador TV facilities in Quito, Ecuador, 01 October 2023. EFE/José Jácome

The agenda of Gonzalez of the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), began with an interview with local media to meet with nurses’ representatives and visit a recycling laboratory in Quito.

During the tour of the laboratory, Gonzalez stressed the importance of recycling waste and welcomed the progress of such projects in other cities in the country, such as Manta, on the Ecuadorian coast.

González said that if she becomes president, she will work with the Association of Municipalities of Ecuador (AME) on waste treatment in each municipality.

The candidate thanked her supporters for the messages of support received after the televised debate and insisted that a “serious plan” of government must be presented.

“We cannot improvise. You do not have a minute to lose in a government of a year and a half. The knowledge of the public function, of the population’s needs, requires a serious, committed and not improvised work”, he said.

Whoever is elected on August 15 will govern until May 2025, when Guillermo Lasso’s government would have ended if he had not dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament) and forced extraordinary general elections, taking advantage of the so-called “crossed death.”

Lasso opted for this measure on May when the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, was about to debate and vote on the possible removal of the head of state in a trial of censure for alleged embezzlement (misappropriation of funds), which he denies.

Diplomacy and youth

Candidate Noboa of the ADN alliance began his public day with a meeting with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Cris Campbell, in Quito.

His agenda for Monday includes a conversation with groups of professionals in the Ecuadorian capital before traveling to the Andean province of Cotopaxi, where he will meet with business people and participate in a caravan.

In that province, Noboa will meet with young people in an exhibition center, similar to his meetings on Friday with university students in the Ecuadorian capital.

Noboa has also stressed the importance of quick actions in such a short period of government and specifically referred to the need to reduce violence and work to generate employment. EFE

sm/ar/mcd