US congressman robbed at gunpoint in Washington DC

New York, Oct 2 (EFE).- A US congressman was robbed at gunpoint late Monday in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington DC, approximately a kilometer and a half (around one mile) from the Capitol.

The office of Henry Cuellar of Texas told CNN that three men, two of them with firearms, surrounded his car and robbed him around 9.30 pm local time (01:30 GMT).

Cuellar was not injured in the incident, while the police are on the hunt for the three suspects.

The US capital has recorded a significant increase in violent crimes so far this year, marking a 38 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

There has been a 63 percent increase in robberies and 16 percent increase in sex crimes during the said period.

Moreover, some 200 murders have occurred since January, an increase of 28 percent, threatening to break a two decade-old record.

A recent analysis by The Washington Post revealed that violent murders increased in US cities during the Covid pandemic but reduced after that, especially in places like Chicago and New York.

However, in the case of the US capital, the numbers have only continued to rise.

In September, Washington DC reinforced its nighttime curfew for minors, a measure that came into force in 1995, but not applied until now. EFE

