At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in northeast flash flood

New Delhi, Oct 4 (EFE).- At least 23 Indian soldiers went missing after a flash flood triggered by a sudden cloud burst hit the northeastern state of Sikkim on Wednesday, officials said.

An Indian Army press release stated that a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim resulted in flooding of the Teesta River.

“Some army establishments along the valley have been affected,” the army said.

The statement said the release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden water level rise of 15-20 feet downstream, hitting army vehicles parked in the vicinity.

“Twenty-three personnel have been reported missing, and some vehicles are submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway,” the statement said.

The incident occurred near the city of Singtam after heavy rains prompted the dam to release water.

The Indian Army shared images depicting the damage caused by rising waters, which resulted in flooded houses and inundated or destroyed roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are expected to persist in the northeastern region for the next three to four days.

Intense rains frequently lead to substantial human and material losses in South Asian countries, especially during the monsoon period between May and September.

This year alone, more than 300 people have lost their lives in the northern Himachal Pradesh state of India since the onset of the rainy season in early July. EFE

daa-ssk