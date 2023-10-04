Multiple people sustain injuries in Baltimore university campus gunfire

New York, Oct 3 (EFE).- At least four people sustained injuries on Tuesday night after a suspected shooter opened fire on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, officials said.

“An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus,” the university said in an alert on its website.

The university police asked people to “shelter in place” and avoid the area surrounding the shooting scene.

The Baltimore Police Department said its officers responded to the incidents minutes after the gunfire that erupted as the students celebrated the annual coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State University.

Hours later, the police said the shooter was no longer active.

“BPD officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place,” the police said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The police confirmed that “there are multiple victims involved” in the shooting that occurred in a student residential building.

Baltimore Banner reported that the shooting left at least four people wounded as students ran for cover.

The newspaper said police cars were rushed to the scene immediately.

The university said “an active investigation is currently underway” related to the incident of “shots being fired on or near campus.”

The campus was on a police lockdown for hours.

Morgan State is a historically African-American institution. It had about 9,000 students in 2022.

In October last year, a student was shot outside the university’s student center. EFE

jdg-ssk