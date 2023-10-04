Spain confident Granada summits will be turning point for future of Europe

Granada, Spain, Oct 4 (EFE).- The Spanish government believes that meetings of European leaders being held this week in the southern city of Granada will serve as a turning point for the future of Europe.

Spain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, will host some 50 European leaders in the Andalusian city for meetings on Thursday and Friday.

Heads of state and government from the 27 EU member states will be joined by leaders from 17 other countries on the continent that make up the European Political Community, an initiative that was created in 2022 by French president Emmanuel Macron.

It is a forum for dialogue to address issues of common interest and is being held this year against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, whose president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be attending due to security reasons.

Kosovo, a territory that Spain and four other EU members do not recognize as a country, will also be represented.

EU leaders will discuss the enlargement of the bloc to other nations and the reforms that would be required to achieve that.

Spain has repeatedly said that it is in favor of enlargement, but only with the necessary changes, while making it clear that all candidates must comply with the reforms required to join the bloc.

EU leaders will also discuss other important issues such as migration and strategic autonomy.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will host the 50 heads of state and government for an official dinner at the famous Alhambra palace on Thursday night. EFE

