Families of seven people who died in fire in Spain request their repatriation

Murcia, Spain, Oct 5 (EFE).- The families of seven of the thirteen people who died last Sunday in the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in Murcia (southern Spain) requested the repatriation of the bodies to their countries of origin, while the other six will rest in the cemeteries of the Murcian towns of Caravaca de la Cruz, Molina de Segura and the capital itself.

Judicial Police officers carry out an investigation using drones inside the burned premises of the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in Murcia, south-eastern Spain, after the fire declared early on 01 October which cost the lives of thirteen people. EFE/Juan Carlos Caval

This was explained Thursday by the Councillor for Social Services of Murcia, Pilar Torres, who took stock of the actions carried out with the families affected since the incident occurred, mainly focused on support and psychosocial care.

Today, the investigating court number 3 of Murcia began to issue authorizations for relatives to take from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the region the bodies of their loved ones who died in the fire once they were fully identified.

In any case, the bodies may remain in these facilities for the time their relatives require until they can say, “what are their wishes.”

In addition, the City Council of Murcia allowed the families to watch over their loved ones in the morgue of the Murcian district of Torreagüera. It provided hotel accommodation for a total of 61 people.

According to Torres, the consistory also helped to pay for nine plane tickets for relatives of the victims. It facilitated the travel and accommodation of relatives of the victims who traveled to Murcia from other Spanish cities.

Since Sunday, when the fire broke out, all those affected received psychosocial care and support when the identities of the deceased were confirmed. The counselor assured that this support will continue for as long as the relatives require. EFE

