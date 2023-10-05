Meloni, Macron, Sunak and von der Leyen discuss human trafficking

Granada, Spain, Oct 5 (EFE).- The prime ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, met with the presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and France, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday in Granada to discuss initiatives against human trafficking.

Handout photo shows (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during a meeting in Granada, Spain, 05 October 2023. (España) EFE/EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The meeting, organized during the Summit of the European Political Community in the Andalusian city, was also attended by the government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and Albania, Edi Rama.

The leaders discussed how to strengthen operational cooperation to improve the fight against international criminal organizations involved in human trafficking and explained the sources.

Human trafficking is one of the points that the Italian executive wants to include in the European migration policy and bilateral and multilateral agreements with first and second reception countries.

“Europe’s perception and intentions on the subject of migration are evolving towards a more pragmatic line of legality, which wants to fight traffickers and stop illegal immigration and manage legal immigration. Which is also the only way to give people a dignified life.” Meloni said upon her arrival.

The Italian far-right leader referred to the agreement reached by EU countries on Wednesday on the crisis regulation, the last piece of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum that remains to be put together.

“It is a text that is much more in line with Italian needs. I am happy that it has been demonstrated that we are far from isolated in these negotiations,” she celebrated.

On Friday, Meloni will hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which she sees as “an opportunity to think about how to move forward,” a day after the German leader met with Sunak.

The British prime minister said he was traveling to Granada intending to call for unity in the face of illegal immigration.

“We cannot allow criminal gangs to decide who comes to Europe’s shores,” Sunak said.

“Illegal migration to mainland Europe is the highest in almost a decade. With thousands of people dying at sea, driven by smugglers, the situation is immoral and unsustainable.” He added.

The President of the European Commission assured on social media that France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and Albania are committed to supporting each other in tackling the challenges of irregular migration, fighting smuggling, and developing comprehensive partnerships.

She added that European solidarity in action is the spirit of the European political community. EFE

