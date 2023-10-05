Russia says Kursk border region hit with cluster munitions from Ukraine

Moscow, Oct 5 (EFE).- Russia on Thursday alleged that Ukraine’s forces fired cluster munitions on Kursk and launched a drone attack that caused power cuts in several areas of the border region.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit reported on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian cluster munitions had been dropped on the border town of Rilsk.

“The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions coming from Ukraine,” Starovoit said.

He claimed that one woman was mildly injured by the impact of the shrapnel, in addition to the damage to houses and cars in different parts of the town. The woman was taken to a hospital.

He said unexploded devices were also found in the region near the Ukrainian border.

The governor said Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities, resulting in power outages in several districts of the Kursk region.

“There are power outages. Emergency crews have begun restoring the electricity supply,” Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

Just two days ago, the governor of the neighboring Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, also condemned a similar attack by Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Starovoit also condemned a drone attack by Ukraine on the infrastructure of three districts of the Russian province at night, leading to “power outages.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses claimed to have shot down 24 out of the 29 Iranian drones launched from Crimea in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, and in the central Kirovohrad region.

According to a military statement, 24 Shahed drones were destroyed but the attack damaged an infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region and caused a fire. There were no immediate reports of casualties. EFE

mos/am/ssk