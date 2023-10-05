Zelenskyy calls for European unity, increased air defense at Spain summit

Granada, Spain, Oct 5 (EFE).- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday for a summit, emphasizing the need for European unity and seeking to bolster his country’s air defense capabilities following the Russian invasion.

“The main challenge that we have is to save unity in Europe, not only in the EU but in all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said, upon landing in Granada for the European Political Community Summit.

He expressed concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin would continue attempting to divide the West and exploit it in the ongoing war against Ukraine, utilizing tactics such as information warfare and disinformation campaigns.

Zelenskyy also cautioned that, as winter approaches, Russia is likely to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and critical power facilities, much as it did in the previous year.

To foil Russia’s winter plans, the Ukrainian president said his country needed to bolster its air defense systems to counter missile and drone attacks from Russia.

“Ukraine’s key priority, particularly as winter approaches, is to strengthen air defense,” he said. “We have already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and look forward to their approval and implementation.”

Asked about concerns on the US Congress omitting significant funding for Ukraine’s war effort that the White House had sought, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainians had “stopped worrying in the first days of the large-scale war.”

“I think it is too late for us to worry, and I think we have to work on it,” he said, adding that he had been assured “100 percent support in the White House and also bipartisan support in Congress” during his recent visit to Washington. “I think it’s important.”

The Ukrainian leader said the joint goal at the Granada summit would be “to ensure the security and stability of our common European home.”

“We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard.”

He said special attention would be on the Black Sea region as well as “our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.”

Spain currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. Some 50 European leaders would huddle in the Andalusian city for meetings on Thursday and Friday.

Heads of state and government from the 27 EU member states will be joined by leaders from 17 other countries on the continent that make up the European Political Community, an initiative that was created in 2022 by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will host the 50 heads of state and government for an official dinner at the famous Alhambra Palace on Thursday night. EFE