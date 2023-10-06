Anti-Chavista demands Supreme Court respond request for suspension of opposition primaries

Caracas, Oct 5 (EFE).- Venezuelan opposition candidate Luis Ratti, who calls himself an independent, demanded this Thursday that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) respond “immediately” to the appeal he filed last June requesting the suspension of the October 22 primary elections, considering that the process is flawed.

AME4882. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 05/10/2023.- Luis Ratti, Venezuelan presidential candidate, speaks to the press today, at the entrance of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

“We are very concerned that the TSJ has not yet responded to the request, and for that reason, we attach other considerations,” said Ratti in declarations to the media outside the Supreme Court headquarters in Caracas, where he filed a request for an “immediate pronouncement” to his petition.

In the opinion of the opposition, who defines himself as a businessman and evangelical preacher, the pronouncement of the TSJ “cannot take more than a week” since he considers that it is “the moment for Venezuela to see the reality” regarding these internal elections which, he assured, are “against the Constitution” and “citizens’ rights.”

“We are going to fight for establishing time limits and real mechanisms with a transparent primary,” said Ratti.

He added that, in case of failing to achieve a change of date in the primaries, as well as the acceptance of new candidates and the participation of the National Electoral Council in the process, he will register his independent candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections.

The primaries, in which anti-Chavismo will elect a coalition candidate to face the ruling party in the 2024 presidential elections, are under judicial threat since the TSJ admitted for study the suspension request introduced by Ratti, a politician who was close to Chavismo for a decade.

However, the organization of the opposition elections has advanced to the point that the National Commission of Primaries (CNP), in charge of its execution, is already training volunteers in electoral matters in several areas of the country to participate as table members while the 13 candidates who will compete are still campaigning. EFE

