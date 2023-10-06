New York mayor tells Puebla residents his city is ‘at full capacity’

Puebla, Mexico, Oct 5 (EFE).- New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents of the Mexican state of Puebla on Thursday that although the city welcomes migrants, it is now “at full capacity.”

“We’ve had over 117,000 migrants and asylum seekers from several different areas. Over 65,000 are still in our care,” Adams said at a press conference in the state capital, referring to the past year.

Adams is in Mexico for the first stage of his trip that will include Ecuador, Colombia and Panama to learn more about the situations causing the flow of thousands of migrants who have arrived in the American city in the past year.

“What we want to tell people on this trip is to let them know the realization that if you come to New York City, you’re not automatically allowed to work, the living conditions are not in hotels as people expected and it is really at the point that we have reached full capacity,” he said.

The official denied that there is any plan to stop the entry of migrants to the city and said that New York was built thanks to migrants and welcomes them.

However, he reiterated that New York “is at full capacity, and we don’t want people to have people placed in conditions that are not suitable for children, for families and for single adults.”

He highlighted that New York not only has a relationship with Puebla city, but with all of Mexico, since it has the support of the country’s consul general in the US city, Jorge Islas.

Many Mexican migrants who live in the Big Apple come from the state of Puebla.

In Quito, Ecuador’s capital, Adams will visit organizations helping deal with the asylum seeker crisis and meet with leaders to discuss the problem in New York. EFE

