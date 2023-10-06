Russian defense head urges accelerated production, repair of Su-34 bombers

Moscow, Oct 6 (EFE).- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered on Friday the expeditious production and repair of Su-34 bombers during his inspection of a fighter jet manufacturing plant in Novosibirsk, Siberia.

“The defense minister instructed the company’s management to increase the pace of production and equipment repair, taking into account the high demand for its products,” the ministry said in a press statement.

Shoigu emphasized the Su-34’s crucial role, stating, “These aircraft are our primary workhorses, with four to five daily flights, so we must expedite production.”

During his visit to the plant, which is part of the United Aircraft Corporation responsible for serial production, repair, and modernization of Su-34s, the minister inspected flight test facilities and the final assembly workshop.

The factory director informed Shoigu that they are currently equipped not only for mass production but also for extensive repairs of aircraft that have exceeded their operational life.

To optimize production costs, the company combines repair work with fighter aircraft modernization.

Shoigu emphasized that ensuring the armed forces “are equipped with advanced aircraft models remains our top priority.”

Additionally, during the plant visit, discussions were held regarding the establishment of research and development facilities for long-range drones, according to the ministry. EFE

mos-ssk