UN Syria envoy: the attack in Homs and retaliation show “unsustainable” situation

Geneva, Oct 5 (EFE). – The drone attack on a military academy in Homs (western Syria), which killed at least 80 people, and the apparent retaliation by the government of Bashar al-Assad against the city of Idlib “further highlight that the status quo in Syria is unsustainable,” said Thursday the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

“In the absence of a meaningful political path to implementing Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), I fear we will only see further deterioration, including in the security situation,” the Norwegian diplomat warned in a statement.

“I urgently appeal to all sides to exercise the utmost restraint,” stressed the special envoy.

Pedersen deplored both the attack in Homs and the escalation of projectile attacks on Idlib (northeastern Syria), one of the last rebel strongholds, which he denounced as having caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

“Today’s horrific scenes are a reminder of the need to immediately de-escalate violence, towards a nationwide ceasefire and a cooperative approach to countering Security Council-listed terrorist groups,” the envoy added. EFE

