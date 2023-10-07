New York prepares for more heavy rains and flooding

New York, Oct. 6 (EFE).- Authorities in New York urged residents on Friday to prepare for heavy rains and possible flooding expected over the weekend, just days after the city was hit by torrential rains that turned streets into lakes and brought the subway to a virtual standstill.

“We are keeping a close eye on a strong weather system that has the potential to dump more rain and cause more flooding this weekend in areas still recovering from last week’s storms,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I urge New Yorkers to monitor the weather this weekend but to take steps to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding. State agencies will be on standby throughout the storm to assist local governments as needed,” she added.

The rains could bring three inches of water, but some areas could see up to five inches, which could cause urban and small stream flooding and isolated flash flooding, she said.

The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday, and the eastern part of the state is most at risk for flooding, Hochul warned, urging the public to prepare their homes and vehicles for the heavy impact of the rain and to use caution when traveling.

She also noted that Tropical Storm Philippe is not expected to land in New York, but state officials are monitoring the storm and are prepared to respond if it changes course.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams, who is touring Latin America and was criticized for not warning New Yorkers about the impact of last week’s rains, urged citizens to prepare in advance.

Adams stopped on his tour from Ecuador to urge his constituents to be vigilant in anticipation of heavy rains and flooding.

“The city is not waiting for a storm to arrive to prepare: we are already several steps ahead,” said Mayor Adams.

“Our emergency management teams, first responders, and key city agencies are fully activated and tightly coordinated to meet the coming rains head-on. I urge every New Yorker – especially those in flood-prone areas – to stay alert by signing up for Notify NYC now,” he added.

Officials warned those who live in basements in a flood-prone area to prepare to move to higher ground if they see rising water levels or receive a warning from the city or the National Weather Service. EFE

