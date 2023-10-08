More than 800 killed, 1,000 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Kabul, Oct 8 (EFE).- More than 800 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in the magnitude-6.3 earthquake and aftershocks that have rattled Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, according to authorities on Sunday.

People affected by an earthquake wait for relief in Herat, Afghanistan, 07 October 2023. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The earthquake, which struck on Saturday, has now become one of the deadliest to strike the country in recent decades.

“Unfortunately there are more than 800 dead, 1,000 injured and the numbers may increase,” the press director of the Ministry of Disaster Management, Mula Janan Sayeq, told EFE.

Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) spokesperson Irfanullah Sharafzoy said 12 villages in Zinda Khan district of Herat have been “completely destroyed” and ARCS personnel were still searching the area and in the debris. Residents were being evacuated to safer areas.

An estimated 4,200 people, including 600 families, have been affected and 600 houses damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes, with the village of Mahal Wadakah the worst affected, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The document put the number of people who have been displaced to the city of Herat, the provincial capital, at 2,100, according to OCHA.

Afghanistan experienced at least seven tremors on Saturday. The first and largest occurred at 12.11 pm (+5:30 GMT) at a depth of 14 kilometers and 33 kilometers from Zindah Jan, according to the USGS.

Four aftershocks of M5.5, M4.7, M6.3 and M5.9 followed in a period of one hour.

The US seismology service recorded two more tremors almost an hour later in the province of Herat of magnitudes 4.8 and 4.9, respectively.

The South Asian country is among those most prone to natural disasters, being located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a point of great seismic activity.

Furthermore, Afghanistan has a vulnerable population, in addition to lacking sufficient infrastructure to deal with natural disasters.

At the end of June last year, an earthquake of M5.9 in the eastern Afghan provinces of Paktika and Khost, bordering Pakistan, caused the deaths of more than 1,000 people and injured some 1,500, as well as the destruction of hundreds of homes.

Afghanistan also suffered one of the largest disasters caused by earthquakes in 1998 in the north of the country, when two earthquakes of M5.9 and M6 caused the deaths of some 4,000 people. A few months later, an M7 earthquake hit the area again and caused around 5,000 deaths. EFE

