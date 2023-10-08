Israel bombs Hezbollah targets after cross-border fire from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 8 (EFE).- Israel bombed targets of Shiite militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday after the group launched mortars at Israel.

Supporters of Hezbollah wave Palestinian flags during a celebration of the attacks that the militant Hamas group carried out against Israel and to express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 07 October 2023. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

“A remotely manned aircraft recently attacked the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of Har Dov [Shebaa Farms],” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Earlier, Israel attacked southern Lebanon with artillery in response to gunfire from the Arab country.

“Artillery forces of the IDF are now attacking with artillery fire the area in Lebanon from which shooting was carried out a few minutes ago into Israeli territory,” the IDF said.

The cross-border firing comes at a time of extreme tension after a war between Israel and Palestinian militias in Gaza began Saturday morning when Hamas launched an assault by land, sea and air.

The Islamist movement took Israel by surprise with the launch of thousands of rockets and the incursion of militiamen into Israeli territory, who murdered and kidnapped civilians and soldiers.

Israel has responded with bombardments of the Gaza Strip and the persecution of the militants, in a new war that has so far left some 550 dead and thousands injured on both sides of the border.

Security experts have not ruled out the possibility of new conflict fronts emerging for Israel, especially on the northern border with Lebanon, which is extremely volatile and where Palestinian factions and Hezbollah operate, with a good arsenal of rockets that can be launched towards Israel, such as happened in April.

Israel fought a war in 2006 against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, and since then both countries remain technically at war, separated by the so-called Blue Line, a boundary demarcated by the United Nations, and still guarded by its troops. EFE

yo-sga/tw