More than 550 killed in Israel, Gaza following Hamas assault

Jerusalem/Gaza, Oct 8 (EFE).- At least 300 people have died in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault on the country, which responded with air strikes that has left at least 256 dead in the Gaza Strip, according to medical reports on Sunday.

The upper floor of a residential building is severely damaged after a rocket apparently fired from Gaza hit the building in Tel Aviv, Israel, 07 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

In addition to the 300 deaths on the Israeli side, at least 1,864 have been wounded so far, of which 19 are in critical condition and 326 in serious condition, reported the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army said that among the fatalities were at least 26 soldiers, whose identities have been announced, although the number will rise during the day as their families are notified.

Some of the bodies of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped into Gaza by militants.

Across the border, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, de facto governed by Hamas, said 256 Gazans have died due to the escalation, including 20 children, and another 1,788 Palestinians from the enclave were injured, among them 121 children.

Palestinians inspect the destroyed surrounding of the Palestine Tower after Israeli warplanes targeted it in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

After the surprise attack by Hamas – a group considered terrorists by Israel, the United States and the European Union – on Saturday morning, the exchange of fire continued Sunday, with numerous rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and Israeli bombings on 426 Hamas targets in the enclave.

“Fighter jets recently attacked a military infrastructure at the home of the head of the intelligence department of the terrorist organization Hamas. At this time, the IDF continues its attacks throughout the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said Sunday morning.

It also attacked a “military structure that was used by the terrorist organization’s air force,” “two bank branches used by the organization to finance terrorism,” “a compound for the production of aerial weapons,” a “building where offices are located, and a warehouse where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment,” it said earlier.

According to sources in Gaza, the bombings targeted 17 homes of Hamas leaders and affected six residential towers and eight homes, in addition to causing the death of several civilians.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that its naval forces thwarted five Palestinian militiamen on Zikim beach, in southern Israel, and prevented their infiltration into residential areas.

Israeli troops have regained control of 29 places inside Israel that were taken yesterday by Hamas, but fighting continues with the group’s militiamen in eight spots.

Likewise, Israel has rescued some citizens who were held hostage by Hamas in the liberated areas, although it has not provided figures; but some 50 people, soldiers and civilians, remain kidnapped by the group inside Gaza.

Israeli authorities declared a state of emergency throughout the country, in addition to demarcating a closed military zone around the Gaza Strip, and plan to evacuate all residents of the area. EFE

yo-amb/tw