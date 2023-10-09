Israel bombs 500 militia targets in Gaza as fighting continues at 7-8 sites

Jerusalem, Oct 9 (EFE).- Israel bombed 500 targets of Palestinian militias in Gaza overnight while fighting continues in at least seven points in Israel where there are still militants.“In a wave of night attacks, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked more than 500 strategic targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.There are still seven or eight sites in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Nirim and Alumim, where fighting is ongoing and some families are held hostage by militant fighters.Seven operational headquarters of Hamas and another operational headquarters of the terrorist organization, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were destroyed during the strikes, the military added.The residence of Ruhi Mashtaa, secretary of Hamas and part of the organization’s decision making group, was also destroyed.A building that was used operationally by a senior member of Hamas’ naval force was attacked and three terror tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area destroyed, according to the military.“The IDF will continue to attack with force in the Gaza Strip and deal fatal damage to the terrorist organizations,” the army added. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari pledged to clean up the entire area of terrorists. The Israeli army claims to have killed hundreds of “terrorists” in battles in cities near the Gaza border and along the coast and has said that Hamas is keeping over 100 Israelis hostage inside the Gaza Strip.Hagari said that Israeli troops were conducting searches in the south, especially in populated areas, exchanging fire with terrorists and safeguarding the residents.Over 700 people have died in Israel and more than 2,200 wounded in the last two days of conflict.The figures are expected to rise as Israeli troops regain control of areas taken by Hamas.Meanwhile, Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza have left at least 436 people dead and 2,271 wounded, including 244 children, although the number is expected to increase, the Palestinian health ministry said.National Security and Interior Ministry spokesperson Iyad Al-Bazm said that Israel had launched “hundreds” of consecutive air strikes in the last few hours in all Gaza governorates.Bazm said that the attacks were mainly directed at residential towers, civilian buildings and facilities, as well as mosques, and caused a large number of victims, mostly women and children.Internally displaced refugees in the 64 schools of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees rose to over 74,000 while a center that housed 225 people was attacked on Sunday night, although there were no casualties, the agency said. EFEsga/pd