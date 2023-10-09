Lebanese army reports Israeli airstrikes on its territory

Beirut, Oct 9 (EFE).- The Lebanese army said on Monday that Israel had carried out “aerial bombardments” and artillery attacks on several border points in southern Lebanon, and called on civilians to stay away from areas near the border between the two countries.

“The outskirts of the villages of Al Dhaira, Aita al Shabb and other border areas are under aerial and artillery bombardment by the Israeli enemy. The army command calls on the citizens to take the utmost precautions and not to go to the areas adjacent to the border,” the military said in a statement.

The Israeli army, for its part, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that its helicopters were attacking Lebanese territory, without providing details, and also called on civilians on its side of the border to “stay in their homes.”

All this comes after the Israeli army claimed to have killed several armed suspects who crossed the border with Lebanon into the north of the country on Monday afternoon, an incident from which the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah distanced itself.

The Shiite political and armed movement fired rockets at Israel on Sunday, justifying them as a gesture of “solidarity” with the militias in the Gaza Strip and a means of exerting pressure for the liberation of the Lebanese territories occupied by the Jewish state.

During outbreaks of violence such as the one Israel and Palestine have been experiencing since Saturday, there are usually projectile launches from Lebanon and other incidents, usually on a small scale.

In the past, it has been the Palestinian factions present in Lebanese territory that have fired rockets at the other side, without the clear support of Hezbollah, which controls the border area and fought a war against the Jewish state in 2006. EFE

amo-njd/ics