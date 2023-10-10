Indonesia hosts summit of island nations to address ‘triple planetary crisis’

Jakarta, Oct 10 (EFE).- Indonesia on Tuesday opened a summit of island countries to address the “triple planetary crisis” and other challenges in a ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

Delegates attend the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

In an opening speech on the island of Bali, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Archipelagic and Island States Forum is being held at a timely and historical moment due to the risks that threaten island nations in particular.

The minister highlighted that the leaders’ summit on Wednesday will be the first to be hosted by the forum with the hope of facing global challenges.

“Triple planetary crisis, namely climate change and rising sea level, marine pollution, and biodiversity loss represent an existential danger to our societies,” Retno said in her speech.

“Rivalries, global conflicts, and distrust are taking hostage of our global cooperation, and vulnerable countries, including small island developing states, will be the first victims,” she added.

In this sense, Retno indicated that at “this urgent time,” the forum is necessary to face these challenges through cooperation between the island countries and also take advantage of the synergies of global initiatives against climate change and other risks.

Delegates gather for a group photo during the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

“We must continue ensuring tangible results on four key areas, such as: climate change mitigation and adaptation, blue economy and ecotourism, marine and coastal plastic debris, and good maritime governance,” said the Indonesian minister.

“The global pandemic has taught us a hard lesson that nobody is safe until everyone is.”

The Archipelagic and Island States Forum, formally created in 2018, has 51 members, including Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Cuba, Fiji, Philippines, Haiti, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Maldives, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Singapore and East Timor. EFE

