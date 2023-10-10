Panic-stricken Afghans sleep outdoors as quake victims remain buried under rubble

Herat, Afghanistan, Oct 10 (EFE).- Thousands of horror-stricken Afghans spent another night under the open sky as aftershocks continued to rock the western Herat province, which is reeling from a devastating earthquake that authorities fear may have left over 4,500 people dead or injured.

Residents and rescue teams are racing against the clock, tirelessly digging through mounds of debris to find survivors.

On Saturday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks struck the province, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

The de facto Taliban government has confirmed the deaths of 2,400 people due to the weekend quake. However, the authorities fear the actual toll may be even higher.

“It is difficult to know the exact number of deaths and injuries as of now,” Natural Disaster Management Ministry spokesperson Mullah Janan Sayeq told reporters on Monday night.

“Approximately, there have been more than 4,500 deaths and injuries, and the figures keep changing,” said Sayeq.

He said the casualty figures changed constantly because the quake had razed several villages.

Sayeq said they were working to look for survivors and simultaneously provide relief to thousands affected in the country, which is already grappling with international sanctions following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

Survivors in the affected region now face the agonizing ordeal of waiting to learn the fate of their loved ones, all while striving to ensure their safety as the constant aftershocks continue to instill fear and uncertainty.

Ghulam Hazrat, a Herat city resident, was camping in a small tent last night, like thousands of other residents.

Hazrat and his family, like many others, are forced to sleep outdoors, as returning home is not an option with the persistent aftershocks.

“The children cannot sleep in the house…(they) suddenly start screaming out of fear. The atmosphere of fear is palpable,” Hazrat, 34, told EFE.

He said there was not even enough food for the children.

And Hazrat’s family is not alone in this predicament. Residents seeking refuge have crowded the city streets, parks, and gardens.

“Most people (…) are out of their homes,” said Murad, 50, who is staying with his family in a city park.

Residents and volunteers work inexhaustibly, using shovels and even their bare hands to sift through the rubble in search of survivors.

The situation in the western province is precarious, and authorities have declared an emergency due to a lack of resources to handle the catastrophe.

The Taliban’s isolation has hindered aid delivery despite pleas for international assistance.

However, Iran has offered to send around 20 rescue teams and two sniffer dogs, while other nations are sending limited shipments of medicine, food, and emergency kits.

The spokesperson called on all humanitarian organizations to step in and assist in the rescue efforts.

“I request all humanitarian organizations to provide help as 20 villages were destroyed and all the people need help with food, non-food, and shelter there,” he said.

The tragedy has overwhelmed the impoverished country, with hospitals operating beyond capacity and inadequate resources to care for the victims.

Afghanistan lies within the Hindu Kush mountain range, known for its high seismic activity and a common source of earthquakes in the surrounding regions.

Consequently, the country is highly susceptible to natural disasters, and its vulnerable population and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate the challenges posed by such events.

The country has experienced several deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region. EFE

