Romania pledges support to Ukraine ‘until victory’ against Russia

Bucharest, Oct 10 (EFE).- Romania announced Tuesday, on the occasion of a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Bucharest, that it will support neighboring Ukraine “until victory” against the Russian invasion, which began in February last year.

At a press conference, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stressed that Ukraine’s victory is in his country’s strategic interest, which explains Romania’s military and humanitarian support.

Zelensky took advantage of his first visit to the country to thank Romanian “military as well as humanitarian support.”

“Romania has provided us with both military and humanitarian support. We are grateful for their solidarity,” Zelensky said after the meeting with Iohannis, with whom he signed a joint declaration on long-term cooperation between the two countries.

This is the first time that Romania – a NATO member since 2004 – openly admits that it supports Ukraine militarily, and asked by the press, Zelensky pointed out that “there is information that cannot be made public.” However, he highlighted anti-aircraft systems as a priority.

During the meeting, Iohannis and Zelensky discussed military and security cooperation in the Black Sea, the rights of Ukrainian refugees in Romania, and a grain export corridor through Romania and neighboring Moldova.

Zelensky further condemned “the terrorist acts of Hamas in Israel” and assured that Russia supports them “with weapons and words.”

“We must not allow Russia or anyone else to terrorize the developed and civilized world,” added the Ukrainian president, who was also scheduled to meet today with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Zelensky’s speech before the Romanian Parliament was called off at the last minute due to threats by an ultranationalist and pro-Russian senator to stage “unprecedented disorder” in the chamber. EFE

