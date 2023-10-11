Arab League calls intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip a ‘massacre’

Cairo, Oct 11 (EFE).- The Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgueit, Wednesday described as a “massacre” the intense Israeli bombardments against the Gaza Strip during an extraordinary meeting at the level of foreign ministers to address the development of the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

Cairo (Egypt), 11/10/2023.- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit attends the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters, in Cairo, Egypt, 11 October 2023. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

In his intervention, Abulgueit assured that the “retaliatory operations carried out and prepared by the Israeli occupation forces will not bring stability” but provoke “more cycles of violence and blood.”

Cairo (Egypt), 11/10/2023.- Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki (L) and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi (R) attend the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters, in Cairo, Egypt, 11 October 2023. (Egipto, Palestina) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

He also rejected “the collective punishments practiced against the residents of Gaza.” He shared his solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the “massacre that must be stopped immediately and condemned in the strongest terms.”

Cairo (Egypt), 11/10/2023.- A general view of the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters, in Cairo, Egypt, 11 October 2023. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

“There are serious possibilities for the situation to deteriorate and the scope of the clashes to widen, possibilities that I hope do not materialize because they could push the entire region into an unknown situation,” he said, concerned about the escalation of violence against the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict last Saturday.

Therefore, at this “dangerous moment,” he demanded that “everyone exercise maximum control and consider the consequences” and called for an “immediate ceasefire and an end to this dangerous escalation” to avoid “falling into something more dangerous, which exposes the stability of the entire region to a serious threat.”

In his speech, the Arab League secretary pointed out that the current situation is “a consequence of years of violation of the rights of Palestinians” in both the West Bank and Gaza and the creation of “an occupation regime that is based (…) on the apartheid system and the elimination of the two-state solution through continued settlements and annexation of land.”

Abulgueit insisted on developing the Arab countries’ proposal to implement the two-state formula to achieve “peace and stability in the region” and to put “an end to the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

According to data from the Gazan authorities, the continuous bombardments of the last days have caused enormous destruction, causing 1,055 dead and more than 5,000 wounded, completely demolishing more than 500 residential buildings and three schools. EFE

rsm/ar/ics